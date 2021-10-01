Internet Computer One Day Volume Hits $322.20 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $8.53 billion and approximately $322.20 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $51.27 or 0.00106937 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00067032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00143053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,792.28 or 0.99679202 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.99 or 0.06797187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.86 or 0.00727611 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,450,336 coins and its circulating supply is 166,447,486 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.