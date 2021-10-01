International Paper (NYSE:IP) Holdings Cut by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

