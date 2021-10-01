International Paper Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.72 Per Share (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for International Paper in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.91. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.55.

Shares of IP opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.99. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after buying an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after buying an additional 684,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

