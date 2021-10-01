International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Shares Up 6.3%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shot up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.97. 88,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,215,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.46 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Game Technology by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after buying an additional 744,706 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, black and white Capital LP grew its stake in International Game Technology by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 1,010,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.