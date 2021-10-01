International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $143.43 and last traded at $142.72. Approximately 45,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,778,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.72.

Several analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

