Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

OTCMKTS:INLX remained flat at $$5.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 million, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.64. Intellinetics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Intellinetics will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

