Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.
OTCMKTS:INLX remained flat at $$5.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 million, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.64. Intellinetics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Intellinetics Company Profile
Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.
