Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Trading Up 1.6%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.85 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). Approximately 127,537 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.20).

The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.95 million and a PE ratio of -11.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.68.

About Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG)

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It also develops clinical ultrasound software. The company's clinical AI software products include ScanNav Audit, an AI-based ultrasound software product that provides real-time support for ultrasound practitioners, which performs fetal anomaly scans; ScanNav AutoCapture, an AI-based ultrasound software product that automatically captures images; and ScanNav AnatomyGuide, an AI based ultrasound software product, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound image.

