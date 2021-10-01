Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Raised by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,836 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lowered their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $216.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

