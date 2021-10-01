Integrated Capital Management Inc. Takes $166,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 174,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth $324,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.3% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 90,729 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. 147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,256. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

