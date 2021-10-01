Integrated Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,815,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 534,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 274,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 254,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,573. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

