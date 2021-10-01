Integrated Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 69,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.07. 317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $13.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

