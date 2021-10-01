Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $22,662,500.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $22,662,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 211,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $14,233,928.38.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $34,818,101.29.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $30,015,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 266.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.