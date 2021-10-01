Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Sells 43,443 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $3,280,380.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $66.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.51. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $999.21 million, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.43.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 174.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after buying an additional 927,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 13.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 84,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $6,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

