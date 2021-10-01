Insider Selling: Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total transaction of C$626,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,465,040.98.

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$82.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$74.39. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$49.88 and a 12-month high of C$84.00. The firm has a market cap of C$46.92 billion and a PE ratio of 38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.30 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 85.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.79.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

