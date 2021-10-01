Insider Selling: Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) CFO Sells $42,130.90 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $42,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million. Analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mission Produce by 359.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Mission Produce by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 77.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

