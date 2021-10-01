Insider Selling: Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Director Sells $108,102.50 in Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Kathryn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00.
Shares of LULU stock opened at $404.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.80 and its 200-day moving average is $359.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $437.32.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $143,990,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
