Insider Selling: Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Director Sells $108,102.50 in Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kathryn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $404.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.80 and its 200-day moving average is $359.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $143,990,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

