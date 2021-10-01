Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Sells 36,826 Shares of Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 36,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $177,133.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $43,918.15.

On Monday, September 13th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $95,192.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18.

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLXE shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 166.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 148,964 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 83,461 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.