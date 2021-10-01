Insider Selling: Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) COO Sells 5,233 Shares of Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $231,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.58 million, a PE ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.86 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

HSII has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.