Insider Selling: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Director Sells 6,160 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $294,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GMS stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in GMS by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 68.7% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in GMS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in GMS by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

