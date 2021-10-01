Insider Selling: City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Insider Sells 11,285 Shares of Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) insider Barry M. Olliff sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total value of £62,067.50 ($81,091.59).

CLIG stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 546 ($7.13). The company had a trading volume of 34,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,517. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £276.71 million and a P/E ratio of 14.07. City of London Investment Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 381 ($4.98) and a one year high of GBX 579.91 ($7.58). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 522.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 529.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 4.01%. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

