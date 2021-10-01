Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 183,783 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $23,463,575.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.42. 1,026,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,851. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $129.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

