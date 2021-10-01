Insider Buying: Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) CEO Acquires $239,800.00 in Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 362,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth about $911,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 56,019 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 471,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,636,000 after buying an additional 109,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 103,331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 69,232 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

