Insider Buying: BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) Insider Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) insider Claire Whittet bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,521 ($46.00) per share, for a total transaction of £52,815 ($69,003.14).
BH Macro stock opened at GBX 3,550 ($46.38) on Friday. BH Macro Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 3,139.13 ($41.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,730 ($48.73). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,535.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,405.74. The company has a market cap of £947.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58.
BH Macro Company Profile
