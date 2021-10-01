Insider Buying: BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) Insider Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) insider Claire Whittet bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,521 ($46.00) per share, for a total transaction of £52,815 ($69,003.14).

BH Macro stock opened at GBX 3,550 ($46.38) on Friday. BH Macro Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 3,139.13 ($41.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,730 ($48.73). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,535.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,405.74. The company has a market cap of £947.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58.

Get BH Macro alerts:

BH Macro Company Profile

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.