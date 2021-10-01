Insider Buying: 3i Group Plc (LON:III) Insider Acquires 12 Shares of Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson bought 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,274 ($16.64) per share, for a total transaction of £152.88 ($199.74).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Julia Wilson bought 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) per share, for a total transaction of £145.75 ($190.42).

On Friday, July 30th, Julia Wilson bought 12 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,285 ($16.79) per share, for a total transaction of £154.20 ($201.46).

III stock opened at GBX 1,268.26 ($16.57) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,307.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,245.24. The stock has a market cap of £12.34 billion and a PE ratio of 6.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. 3i Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 946.60 ($12.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,350.50 ($17.64).

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 1,445 ($18.88) to GBX 1,510 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

