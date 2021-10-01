InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

IPOOF opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.26.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 70.19%.

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

