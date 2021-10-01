Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Down 85.1% in September

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the August 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPXHY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.54. Inpex has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Inpex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

