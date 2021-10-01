Ink Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Ink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $318,105.20 and approximately $661.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00065392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00101381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00134829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,115.26 or 0.99795742 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.69 or 0.06745550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.80 or 0.00736689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002482 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

