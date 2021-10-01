Indexed Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,650.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $42,650.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $3.79 or 0.00007900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 37.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00066148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00107344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00149095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,838.34 or 0.99597973 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.49 or 0.06700790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.