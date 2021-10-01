Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,812 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.79% of Independent Bank worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBCP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1,603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

IBCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

