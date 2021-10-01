Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.62 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.25 and a one year high of $369.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.64.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.