Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.07% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 632,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

