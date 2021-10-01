Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,478.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,337 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Trade Desk by 3.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTD. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,805. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $69.78. 6,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,688,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.65, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.26. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

