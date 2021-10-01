Inchcape (LON:INCH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $814.76

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 814.76 ($10.64) and traded as high as GBX 844 ($11.03). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 811 ($10.60), with a volume of 638,188 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INCH. Barclays lifted their target price on Inchcape from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 874.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 814.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In related news, insider John Langston purchased 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.33) per share, with a total value of £2,046.12 ($2,673.27).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

