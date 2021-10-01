IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IMI plc (LON:IMI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of IMI traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,660 ($21.69). 623,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,690. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,769.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,640.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 24.96. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

