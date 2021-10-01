IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

IMIAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IMI has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. IMI’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

