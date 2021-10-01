Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi Sells 100 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Susan H. Tousi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $405.61 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.01 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.98.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Illumina by 14.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 358.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 20.4% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.83.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

