IGS Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IGSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IGS Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IGSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

IGSC stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. IGS Capital Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

IGS Capital Group Company Profile

IGS Capital Group Ltd. is an environmental service and waste management company. The company engages in the collection and recovery of industrial and commercial solid wastes such as plastic, paper, cardboard, and glass. The recycled materials are purchased by the company’s manufacturing customers in China to make new products including outdoor furniture, construction materials, and building materials.

