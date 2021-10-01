Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) Short Interest Update

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $532,000.

Shares of IGNY opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70. Ignyte Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

