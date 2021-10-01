IDEX (IDEX) Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last week, IDEX has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One IDEX coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $194.44 million and approximately $51.80 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00054600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00117512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00177662 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,502,593 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

