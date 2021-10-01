Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.00 and a beta of 1.80. Identiv has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.69 million.

In related news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $101,712.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $104,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,222 shares of company stock worth $1,357,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Identiv by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 932,392 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,437,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,100,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,657,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,035,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

