Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley Sells 5,556 Shares of Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $107,119.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $18.84 on Friday. Identiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $21.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $417.49 million, a P/E ratio of -471.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on INVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the first quarter worth $158,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter worth $11,437,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Identiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Identiv by 74.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 66,176 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.