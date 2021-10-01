Hyperion (HYN) Market Cap Achieves $305,768.10

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $305,768.10 and approximately $100,552.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $111.16 or 0.00229755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00114363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

