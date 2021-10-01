Hyper Finance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,135.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $68,414.96 and $12,135.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00066217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00104977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00136162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,410.99 or 0.99784397 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.90 or 0.06778927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

