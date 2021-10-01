Hutchinson Capital Management CA Sells 755 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 33,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 474,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 146,412 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 106,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $46.96. 605,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,562,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

