Hutchinson Capital Management CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 3.1% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charter Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $12.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $740.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $770.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $708.86. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.13.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.