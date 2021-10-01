Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $17.91 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises 4.4% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $17,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

J traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.62. 20,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day moving average is $134.28. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.20 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

