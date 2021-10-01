Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 75,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,325,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

HUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $366,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $1,410,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.