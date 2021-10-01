Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, an increase of 426.3% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HUSQF remained flat at $$12.40 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $14.95.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
