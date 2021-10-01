Humana (NYSE:HUM) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $494.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $31.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $35.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $485.33.

Shares of HUM opened at $389.15 on Monday. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $413.89 and its 200-day moving average is $428.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 34.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after buying an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 38.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

