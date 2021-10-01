HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in HP were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 19.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after acquiring an additional 240,050 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 32.1% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

